Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR) Insider Jasper Judd Acquires 2,437 Shares

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Jasper Judd purchased 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 408 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £9,942.96 ($12,141.85).

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Price Performance

LON:ATR opened at GBX 408 ($4.98) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 405.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 410.62. The stock has a market cap of £412.94 million, a PE ratio of 1,511.11 and a beta of 0.53. Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc has a 52 week low of GBX 366.50 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 457 ($5.58).

Get Schroders Investment Trusts - Schroder Asian Total Return Investment alerts:

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Investment Trusts - Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders Investment Trusts - Schroder Asian Total Return Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.