Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 81.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 2,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 401,348 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,919,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,866,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,954,000 after buying an additional 171,810 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Trading Down 1.1 %

SAIC opened at $105.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.04. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $88.06 and a 1-year high of $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

See Also

