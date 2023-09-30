Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,275,047.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC opened at $105.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $88.06 and a 52-week high of $123.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.04. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

