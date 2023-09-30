SFG Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 2,450 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,223,448 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.9 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.