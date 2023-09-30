SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,299 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 115.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $545.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 29.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHS. StockNews.com began coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

