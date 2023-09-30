ShiftPixy Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, October 2nd (NASDAQ:PIXY)

Shares of ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 2nd. The 1-24 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 2nd.
ShiftPixy Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PIXY opened at $0.81 on Friday. ShiftPixy has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15.
ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.
ShiftPixy Company Profile
ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.
