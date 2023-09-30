ShiftPixy Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, October 2nd (NASDAQ:PIXY)

Shares of ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 2nd. The 1-24 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 2nd.

ShiftPixy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PIXY opened at $0.81 on Friday. ShiftPixy has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15.

Get ShiftPixy alerts:

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ShiftPixy Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ShiftPixy by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ShiftPixy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.