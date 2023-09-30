SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance

Shares of SSU opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. SIGNA Sports United has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSU. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

