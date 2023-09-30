Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

SON opened at $54.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

