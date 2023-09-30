Spetz Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, October 4th (OTCMKTS:DBKSF)

Spetz Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, October 4th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, October 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, October 4th.

Spetz Price Performance

Spetz stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Spetz has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

Spetz Company Profile

Spetz Inc, a technology company, operates Spetz, a global online, AI-powered marketplace platform that connects consumers to nearby top-rated service providers in around 30 seconds. It operates in the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and the United States. The company was formerly known as DigiMax Global Inc and changed its name to Spetz Inc in December 2022.

