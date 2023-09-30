Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CMO Sells $170,257.90 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $170,257.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 419,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,048.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arun Pattabhiraman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 18th, Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,475 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $125,938.50.
  • On Friday, July 14th, Arun Pattabhiraman sold 71,177 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $1,037,048.89.

Sprinklr Stock Down 3.1 %

Sprinklr stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprinklr had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 11,799 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 48,820 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,707,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

