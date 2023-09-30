Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CMO Sells $170,257.90 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $170,257.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 419,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,048.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arun Pattabhiraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,475 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $125,938.50.

On Friday, July 14th, Arun Pattabhiraman sold 71,177 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $1,037,048.89.

Sprinklr Stock Down 3.1 %

Sprinklr stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprinklr had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 11,799 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 48,820 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,707,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

