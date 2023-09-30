Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Set at C$82.00 by Desjardins

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) has been given a C$82.00 target price by Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.33.

SJ stock opened at C$65.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$38.26 and a 1 year high of C$70.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$61.21. The firm has a market cap of C$3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 5.2669943 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total value of C$26,284.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,571. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

