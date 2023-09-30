Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

NYSE SF opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

In other news, CEO Christopher K. Reichert sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $600,282.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 32.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 94,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Stifel Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 18.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 102,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

