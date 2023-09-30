Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,465 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,745 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.1% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 29,789.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,477,000 after buying an additional 16,515,452 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $315.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

