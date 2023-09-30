Summit Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its position in Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $171.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.93. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.