Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) PT Raised to C$13.00 at ATB Capital

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SGY. Raymond James upped their target price on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$13.00 target price on Surge Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.75.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SGY

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Surge Energy stock opened at C$9.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.24. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$910.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.05). Surge Energy had a net margin of 37.96% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of C$155.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 1.3002874 earnings per share for the current year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.