Suzano (SUZ) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Suzano to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Suzano and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzano 47.44% 64.65% 17.21% Suzano Competitors 7.59% 18.89% 6.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Suzano and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Suzano $49.00 billion $4.53 billion 3.14 Suzano Competitors $8.38 billion $686.61 million 29.16

Dividends

Suzano has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Suzano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Suzano pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Suzano pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Paper mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 57.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Suzano has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Suzano and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzano 0 0 1 0 3.00 Suzano Competitors 112 714 472 48 2.34

As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 25.12%. Given Suzano’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Suzano has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Suzano has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suzano’s competitors have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Suzano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Suzano beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Suzano

Suzano S.A. produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials. In addition, the company is involved in the business office, production packaging, and financial fundraising activities; research, development, production, commercialization, and distribution of wood-based textile fibers, yarns, and filaments produced from cellulose and microfibrillated cellulose; and research and development of wood raw materials for the textile industry. Suzano S.A. was formerly known as Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. and changed its name to Suzano S.A. in April 2019. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Salvador, Brazil.

