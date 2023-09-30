TAAT Global Alternatives Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, October 2nd (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

Shares of TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Monday, October 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of TOBAF opened at $0.05 on Friday. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.97.

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand.

