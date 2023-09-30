TD Securities Downgrades Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) to Hold

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$52.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$49.00. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SU. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Desjardins lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.18.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock opened at C$46.71 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$37.09 and a one year high of C$50.37. The stock has a market cap of C$60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of C$11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 6.0208605 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

