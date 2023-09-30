TD Securities Downgrades Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) to Hold

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$5.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$6.00. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$4.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$2.83 and a 52-week high of C$5.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$979.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of C$168.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trican Well Service will post 0.6097257 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Charles Rukin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$115,000.00. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

