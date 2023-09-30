Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives $500.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $499.50.

Several brokerages have commented on TDY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total transaction of $5,491,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,533,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total value of $5,491,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total transaction of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,646 shares of company stock worth $25,717,295. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $408.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $404.48 and a 200-day moving average of $410.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

