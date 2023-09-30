The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) Insider Patricia Lewis Purchases 5,100 Shares of Stock

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) insider Patricia Lewis purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 702 ($8.57) per share, for a total transaction of £35,802 ($43,719.62).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGFD stock opened at GBX 695 ($8.49) on Friday. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 692 ($8.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 829 ($10.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £645.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2,574.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 737.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 749.23.

About The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

