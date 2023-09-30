Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Theratechnologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 26th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.12). The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 36.54% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. The firm had revenue of C$23.84 million for the quarter.
View Our Latest Analysis on Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies Price Performance
Shares of TSE TH opened at C$2.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.51. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of C$1.22 and a 1-year high of C$15.00. The firm has a market cap of C$69.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07.
About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Theratechnologies
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.