Thomas Spain Purchases 36,424 Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain acquired 36,424 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,470.24 ($11,564.59).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Thomas Spain sold 1,514,050 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34), for a total value of £423,934 ($517,687.14).

On Friday, September 15th, Thomas Spain acquired 170,000 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £49,300 ($60,202.71).

On Wednesday, September 13th, Thomas Spain sold 23,672 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.35), for a total value of £6,864.88 ($8,383.05).

On Wednesday, September 6th, Thomas Spain sold 75,797 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.38), for a total value of £23,497.07 ($28,693.45).

On Monday, August 7th, Thomas Spain sold 46,761 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37), for a total value of £14,028.30 ($17,130.66).

On Tuesday, July 11th, Thomas Spain sold 44,994 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.33), for a total value of £12,148.38 ($14,835.00).

Shares of Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 26.75 ($0.33) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £40.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.05. Staffline Group plc has a one year low of GBX 25.11 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 45.15 ($0.55).

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

