TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 651,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 82,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 67.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 44,380 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 36.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 2.0% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

NYSE TMST opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $943.95 million, a PE ratio of -181.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $23.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.50 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

