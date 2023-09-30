Tintra PLC (LON:TNT) Insider Richard Shearer Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Tintra PLC (LON:TNT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Shearer sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.83), for a total value of £750,000 ($915,862.74).
Tintra Price Performance
Shares of TNT opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.82) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.62. The company has a market capitalization of £11.97 million, a P/E ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tintra PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57 ($0.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 434 ($5.30).
Tintra Company Profile
