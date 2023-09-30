Tintra PLC (LON:TNT) Insider Richard Shearer Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Tintra PLC (LON:TNT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Shearer sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.83), for a total value of £750,000 ($915,862.74).

Shares of TNT opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.82) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.62. The company has a market capitalization of £11.97 million, a P/E ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tintra PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57 ($0.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 434 ($5.30).

Tintra PLC focuses on developing banking infrastructure and technology solutions. It provides administrative operating, lottery, payment processing, foreign exchange, and payment intermediary services, as well as holds software licenses. The company also offers software as a service (SaaS) solutions.

