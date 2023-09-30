Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.41, but opened at $54.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Trimble shares last traded at $54.75, with a volume of 254,240 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $54,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $531,470 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Trimble by 319,324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,126,122,000 after acquiring an additional 77,915,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

