Truist Financial Lowers PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target to $8.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.86.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PACW stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $937.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.46. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $30.07.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $228.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.30 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 59.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.23%. Equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.38%.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 528.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 477.7% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 602,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 498,235 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.