UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 131.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 81,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 46,174 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 33.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

UGI Stock Down 1.8 %

UGI stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.52%.

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

