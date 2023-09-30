Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Trading Down 4.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $230.50 and last traded at $230.51. 78,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 394,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.25.

The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,869,595,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 8.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

