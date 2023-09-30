Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) versus Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Financial Review

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Varonis Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Roblox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Varonis Systems and Roblox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varonis Systems $473.63 million 7.07 -$124.52 million ($1.06) -28.81 Roblox $2.23 billion 7.38 -$924.37 million ($1.88) -15.41

Volatility and Risk

Varonis Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roblox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Varonis Systems has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Varonis Systems and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varonis Systems -23.83% -22.30% -10.67% Roblox -46.81% -399.93% -21.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Varonis Systems and Roblox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varonis Systems 1 9 10 0 2.45 Roblox 4 5 13 0 2.41

Varonis Systems presently has a consensus target price of $33.42, suggesting a potential upside of 9.43%. Roblox has a consensus target price of $38.36, suggesting a potential upside of 32.43%. Given Roblox’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Roblox is more favorable than Varonis Systems.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, Intranet servers, cloud applications, and data stores; and DatAlert that profiles users, devices, and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations that indicate compromise, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, as well as provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which offers a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company provides Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that offers search functionality for enterprise data. Varonis Systems, Inc. sells products and services through a network of distributors and resellers. The company serves IT, security, and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

