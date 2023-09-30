Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading Down 4.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $48.83 and last traded at $48.92. Approximately 148,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 717,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.41.

Specifically, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $786,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,914 shares in the company, valued at $21,027,939.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,982,886.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $786,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,027,939.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

