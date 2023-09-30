Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 69,651 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $27.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.86.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

