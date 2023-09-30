Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 4,076.8% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,168 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,009,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,980,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,784 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

