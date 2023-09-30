Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

WTS stock opened at $172.82 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.25 and a 1 year high of $192.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

View Our Latest Report on Watts Water Technologies

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.