Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 248 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,365 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $315.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.03 and its 200 day moving average is $317.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $347.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.03.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

