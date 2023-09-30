Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Position Reduced by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 217.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WBS stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.48%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

