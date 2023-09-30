Wedbush Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $61.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.67 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FFWM. TheStreet lowered First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

View Our Latest Report on First Foundation

First Foundation Price Performance

FFWM opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $343.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently -2.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,800,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Foundation by 877.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 1,429,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 796,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,735,000 after buying an additional 691,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.