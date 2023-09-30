Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $25.33 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.