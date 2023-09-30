Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $172.86 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 891,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 50,378 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 7.3% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $172,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

