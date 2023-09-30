Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Westlake were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake by 150.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 39.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Westlake from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Westlake from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Trading Down 0.2 %

Westlake stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.18. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $138.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Featured Stories

