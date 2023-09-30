William Blair Comments on SharkNinja, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SN)

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for SharkNinja in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 26th. William Blair analyst P. Blee forecasts that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SharkNinja’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SharkNinja’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

SharkNinja stock opened at 46.36 on Friday. SharkNinja has a 52 week low of 25.84 and a 52 week high of 52.90.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

