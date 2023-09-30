Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,748 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $9,636,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 229,710 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% in the second quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 508.3% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,426 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $5,480,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.03.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $315.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.03 and a 200-day moving average of $317.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

