Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Woodward by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,249,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.44.

Woodward Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $124.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day moving average of $113.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $133.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $522,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,390.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,902.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,499.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total transaction of $522,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,390.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,185. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

