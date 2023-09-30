WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of WPP to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $813.33.

WPP opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59. WPP has a 52-week low of $39.83 and a 52-week high of $64.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in WPP during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

