Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,409 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after buying an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,085,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCOR shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

NYSE PCOR opened at $65.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 0.68. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $76.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.57.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $366,863.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 97,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $6,513,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,434,766.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $366,863.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,665,538. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

