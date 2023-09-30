Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Newell Brands Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.00. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -37.84%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

