Xponance Inc. Buys 202 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Elastic by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,842 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 19,872.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,669,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,308,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,394,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $203,992.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,772.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,746,281.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $203,992.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,022 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,772.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,334 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Elastic in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.76.

View Our Latest Report on ESTC

Elastic Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $82.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $64.52.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.73% and a negative net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $293.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.