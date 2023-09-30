Xponance Inc. Buys 26,910 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,152 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,910 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in UiPath by 428.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,415 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,344,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,859,609.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,707,786. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PATH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie boosted their target price on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.84.

UiPath Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PATH stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

