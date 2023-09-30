Xponance Inc. Buys 374 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Stock Down 0.1 %

MORN opened at $234.24 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $259.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $504.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 260 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total transaction of $50,858.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,322,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,828,847.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Morningstar news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 395 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $88,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 260 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total value of $50,858.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,322,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,828,847.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,072 shares of company stock worth $29,890,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Morningstar

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.