Xponance Inc. Cuts Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,919.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,025 shares of company stock worth $3,033,452. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.09. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

